Robinson follows in footsteps of previous Eagle runners, joining WVWC track & field, cross country

Competed in two state meets throughout career at Robert C. Byrd
Luke Robinson
Luke Robinson(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Luke Robinson noticed many runners from Robert C. Byrd have decided to continue their athletic careers at West Virginia Wesleyan over the years, so when his time came around, the choice was easy.

“I kind of wanted to follow in their footsteps,” Robinson said. “And then I did follow in their footsteps.”

Robinson got into running in middle school; a neighbor invited him and a friend on a run through the community, and the rest was history.

“I’ve just stuck with it since sixth grade and I’m hoping to stay with it,” Robinson said.

The senior participated in two state meets in his time as an Eagle.

