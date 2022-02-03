Ronald Ervin Boyce, 72, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, February 02, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 13, 1949, a son of the late Ervin Earl and Thelma Marie (Ford) Boyce. Ronald proudly served his country as a United Stated Marine. He later retired from Martinka Mines as a coal miner. He was a Methodist by faith. He was a member of the VFW Post # 7048, and was a volunteer at the Marion County Library. He is survived by his son, Charles Boyce and his wife, Tina of Fairmont; three daughters, Anita Lewczyk and her husband, Douglas of Lockport, New York, Alana Starkey and her husband, Justin of Stafford, Virginia and Analisa Blackwood-Marshall and her husband, Bernard of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four brothers, Donald Boyce of Fairmont, Leonard “Lenny” Boyce and his wife, Lisa of Fairmont, Stanley Boyce and his wife, Kim of Fairmont, and William “Bill” Boyce and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont; four sisters, Melanie Brown and her husband, Gary of Clarksburg, Linda Walton and her husband, Roy of Fairmont, Marilyn Thompson of Fairmont and Melissa Lenhart and her husband, Chuck of Fairmont; grandchildren, Anjelica Boyce, Caitlin Boyce, Tyler Hess, Ethan Boyce, Kristin Lewczyk, Lauren Starkey, Landen Starkey, Gabriela Lewczyk, Logen Starkey, Laina Starkey, Lynken Starkey, Nathanial Lewczyk, Leeya Starkey, Lunden Starkey, Laira Starkey, Kennedy Marshall, Layden Starkey, Madeline Marshall, Legend Starkey, Legacy Starkey and Ledger Starkey; two great grandchildren, Aubriella Grubic and Jayce Grubic; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Boyce and a sister, Carolyn Boyce both in infancy. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 08, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Matt Holbert officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery where full military rites will be preformed by the Marines and Marion County Veteran’s Council Honor Guard. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpetnerandford.com

