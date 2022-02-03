Advertisement

South Harrison athletes sign with track & field, cross country programs

Shellie Baughman (WVWC track & field) and Madison Stonestreet (Berea College track & field, cross country)
South Harrison
South Harrison(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison’s Shellie Baughman and Madison Stonestreet put pen to paper and will pursue athletics at the next level.

Baughman signed with West Virginia Wesleyan College track & field and will throw for the Bobcats. The senior set a personal record in shotput at last year’s state championship and came in second overall, a moment she’s proud of.

Stonestreet will attend Berea College where she’ll pursue pre-med and have an opportunity to continue with running, a sport she got into late. With only one season of each sport under her belt and one more season of track to go, Stonestreet said her future coaches believe she has a “high ceiling” and will continue to improve.

