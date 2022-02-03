Advertisement

WATCH: Procession leaves Roanoke for officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting

Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J....
Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J. Jefferson, who were shot and killed at Bridgewater College on Tuesday.(Source;Shenandoah University | Source; Shenandoah University (Picture on Right))
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A law enforcement procession is underway from Roanoke to Bridgewater, carrying the bodies of Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson.

The procession is carrying the officers, who were shot and killed Tuesday, along I-81 to Bridgewater from the medical examiners’ office in Roanoke, where they were taken for autopsies after the shooting.

The drive is expected to take close to two hours.

The starting point of the procession was near Northside High School.

Here is video of law enforcement lining up for the procession:

