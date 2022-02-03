Advertisement

Who owns the airspace above your home? W.Va. drone bill could clarify

By Curtis Johnson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Senate Bill 5 gained unanimous passage this week from the West Virginia Senate, and it eventually could help define who owns the airspace above homes and businesses across the state.

Proponents believe the legislation is crucial to West Virginia’s ability to be a player in the drone industry.

If passed, the bill will open the airspace above houses to unmanned aircraft, but only at altitude high enough not to interfere with the resident’s use and enjoyment of what’s beneath.

Patrick Browning and Christopher Griffin, professors with West Virginia University’s Unmanned Aerial Systems Research, said current uncertainty keeps some of the university’s aerial research confined indoors.

“If access to the airspace is more available than ever, then it will certainly attract business,” Browning said. “It will certainly attract all kinds of industries.”

Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, sponsored the bill to raise West Virginia’s standing on a national report card. Last year, it ranked West Virginia as one of the least friendly states to drones.

“I don’t see it as a gamble at all,” Swope said.

“It’s heads we win, and tails we win. No matter what happens, it will be positive because we don’t have a significant portion of this industry in the state now,” he added. “When they’re talking about billions of dollars a year, we don’t have to get a very large portion of that to make some significant job growth,” Swope added.

The report card was published by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

Its author declined WSAZ’s request for an interview, but published testimony this week saying Senate Bill 5 could leapfrog West Virginia to the top of the list. He cited the legislation’s efforts to protect property owners and create a council to promote drone development and advise lawmakers on further changes.

“West Virginia has the terrain,” Swope said. “We have mountains, valleys, bridges, towers, we’ve got everything including the weather that’s variable with turbulence and all that. So geographically, we think we’re an ideal location for doing research and development.”

Senate Bill 5 does not override any existing Federal Aviation Administration rules and regulations. Those requirements remain in place, but proponents say these changes will help clear up any confusion and help West Virginia thrive in FAA framework.

The legislation now heads to the House of Delegates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisory
Most of NCWV placed under Winter Weather Advisory
A WVU student says she was served a raw chicken sandwich at a campus dining hall.
WVU student says she was served raw chicken at dining hall
Eric Guthrie
Morgantown man arrested for allegedly putting gun against woman’s head
Concerns regarding road maintenance.
Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Father arrested after baby reported missing, mother found fatally shot in Memphis

Latest News

Famous for his character Barnie Fife on The Andy Griffith Show, Don received 5 Emmys and had...
Morgantown native Don Knotts honored with plaque
Drone
Drone PKG
Morgantown man arrested for allegedly stealing guns, breaking into gymnastics center
Morgantown man arrested for allegedly stealing guns, breaking into gymnastics center
Mon. Co. fugitive wanted for sexual assault of minor arrested in AZ
Mon. Co. fugitive wanted for sexual assault of minor arrested in AZ