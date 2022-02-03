Who owns the airspace above your home? W.Va. drone bill could clarify

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Senate Bill 5 gained unanimous passage this week from the West Virginia Senate, and it eventually could help define who owns the airspace above homes and businesses across the state.

Proponents believe the legislation is crucial to West Virginia’s ability to be a player in the drone industry.

If passed, the bill will open the airspace above houses to unmanned aircraft, but only at altitude high enough not to interfere with the resident’s use and enjoyment of what’s beneath.

Patrick Browning and Christopher Griffin, professors with West Virginia University’s Unmanned Aerial Systems Research, said current uncertainty keeps some of the university’s aerial research confined indoors.

“If access to the airspace is more available than ever, then it will certainly attract business,” Browning said. “It will certainly attract all kinds of industries.”

Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, sponsored the bill to raise West Virginia’s standing on a national report card. Last year, it ranked West Virginia as one of the least friendly states to drones.

“I don’t see it as a gamble at all,” Swope said.

“It’s heads we win, and tails we win. No matter what happens, it will be positive because we don’t have a significant portion of this industry in the state now,” he added. “When they’re talking about billions of dollars a year, we don’t have to get a very large portion of that to make some significant job growth,” Swope added.

The report card was published by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

Its author declined WSAZ’s request for an interview, but published testimony this week saying Senate Bill 5 could leapfrog West Virginia to the top of the list. He cited the legislation’s efforts to protect property owners and create a council to promote drone development and advise lawmakers on further changes.

“West Virginia has the terrain,” Swope said. “We have mountains, valleys, bridges, towers, we’ve got everything including the weather that’s variable with turbulence and all that. So geographically, we think we’re an ideal location for doing research and development.”

Senate Bill 5 does not override any existing Federal Aviation Administration rules and regulations. Those requirements remain in place, but proponents say these changes will help clear up any confusion and help West Virginia thrive in FAA framework.

The legislation now heads to the House of Delegates.

