Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Feb. 3

In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses what the magic number to retire is.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses what the magic number to retire is. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisory
Most of NCWV placed under Winter Weather Advisory
A WVU student says she was served a raw chicken sandwich at a campus dining hall.
WVU student says she was served raw chicken at dining hall
Eric Guthrie
Morgantown man arrested for allegedly putting gun against woman’s head
Concerns regarding road maintenance.
Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Father arrested after baby reported missing, mother found fatally shot in Memphis

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 30
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Feb. 1
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 30
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Jan. 31
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan 23
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 30
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan 23
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 27