WVU Women's Basketball captures TCU win, 70-62

Kari Niblack hits 1,000 point Milestone
WVU women's basketball secures 70-62 victory over TCU
WVU women's basketball secures 70-62 victory over TCU(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORTH WORTH, Texas (WDTV) - After a substantial 87-54 loss to Baylor on Saturday, the Mountaineer ladies rebounded with a strong 70-62 victory on the road at TCU.

With eight points of the night, senior Kari Niblack secured 1,000 career points, becoming the 38th Mountaineer in program history to hit that milestone.

Madisen Smith led WVU in scoring with 18 points, followed by JJ Quinerly with 16 and Esmery Martinez with 11.

West Virginia is back on the court this Saturday at University of Oklahoma, tip-off is set for 2 p.m. E.T.

