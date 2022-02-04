Bidgeport City Council to discuss medical cannabis dispensary

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In an upcoming meeting, City Council will discuss bringing a medical cannabis dispensary to Bridgeport.

The Bridgeport City Council will be given a presentation by Mountaineer Releaf, LLC about a potential medical cannabis dispensary located inside Bridgeport city limits.

As of right now, the presentation will be for informational purposes only.

The special session will take place on February 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.