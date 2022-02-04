Bridgeport youth athlete overcoming challenges in football and life

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you’re an athlete, you hope to be able to just focus on the game and not any of the outside noise. Sometimes, life gets in the way.

Bridgeport’s Owen Glass has been playing football since he was five years old; he’s only 10 now, but he’s making waves at running back and corner.

“It’s fun. You get to do whatever you want. You get to hit people and not get yelled at, unless it’s illegal,” Glass said about the sport.

Glass participated in his fourth Diamond Sports event just a few weeks ago, a group that seeks out youth athletes to get them ready for the next level.

The first three events were youth all-American bowls… but in Las Vegas, it was an invitation-only opportunity for only the country’s most elite youth football players.

“Just got to go down there and play football. It was more fun because like you got to play more than other bowls because there’s less kids and stuff,” Glass said.

During the year, Glass plays for Bridgeport youth football. His family only moved to the area a few years ago, and the team has been helpful to his development. Alongside Diamond, he’s got plans.

“Using all the things I learned from Diamond and Bridgeport and combining them together.”

This past season, Glass ran into a new obstacle: Type 1 diabetes.

“His first thing he asked the doctor was ‘can I still play football?’ That’s what he loves to do and if that’s what he wants to do then that’s what I’m going to help him do. I want to learn as much as I can about Type 1 diabetes,” Owen’s father, Jeremy Glass, said. “Never really thought about your kid getting diagnosed with it and how you have to change kind of everything you’re doing, prepping for games, practice or just everyday life.”

“I had to eat better before games and practice so I would be leveled out with my blood sugar. At practice, every water break, I would have to check my numbers and go back right into practice,” Glass said.

Glass is optimistic. Three days after the initial diagnosis, he played in a game. Now, it’s all about him and his family becoming as knowledgeable as they can.

“I want him to carry on as normal as he can so he can live a normal life like he should be able to,” Jeremy Glass said.

And for Owen? It’s no problem. Regardless of his situation… he knows what he loves the most about football.

“Juking people.”

