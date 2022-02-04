Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson signs with Wheeling swim and golf

By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeports’ Marra Johnson dotted the line this afternoon to continue her athletic and academic career at Wheeling University.

The senior has created quite a name for herself while competing for the Indians: heading to the State Golf Tournament all four years, placing ninth this past season, and in swim: being named Harrison County Swimmer of the Year, 3x All-County, and 3x All-Region for swim, with this year still to be decided.

Johnson intends to major in physical therapy and excited to have the opportunity to play a sport in all three seasons as a Cardinal.

