Canaan Valley promises excellent ski conditions, family fun activities

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Canaan Valley Resort is offering a variety of activities and events during the month of February for the whole family to enjoy, including excellent conditions for skiing, tubing, and outdoor adventure.

“Following recent significant snowfall and artic temperatures, Canaan Valley Resort’s ski area and tube park are moving into full operation,” said Sam England, Canaan Valley Resort General Manager. “Throughout the month of February guests will enjoy a host of activities – both indoors and outdoors – to complement their on-mountain fun.”

England noted that the resort will celebrate Valentine’s Day Weekend with a children’s Valentine making workshop from 2-4pm on February 12th.

For adults, the resort will host a “Couples Paint & Sip” event on the same day from 7-9pm where an experienced instructor will lead guests step-by-step through creating a romantic painting across two canvases.

On February 5th and 19th, the resort will host photography workshops to educate guests on the basics of digital photography while providing tips and tricks for capturing a variety of winter scenery with a DSLR camera. Officials say that attendees must bring their own DLSR or mirrorless cameras.

On February 26th from 7-9 p.m., outdoorsman Mark Chapin will lead a discussion on identifying edible plants based on his years of experience teaching wilderness survival and primitive skills. This discussion will educate guests on identifying plants and trees important for survival as well as what to look for when foraging in your own neighborhood.

On February 19th from 7-9 p.m., Paul Fowler, Master Falconer, will provide an educational workshop on the sport of falconry. From its beginnings thousands of years ago to its current day practice, guests will learn about the history, equipment, and techniques of this age-old and unique sport.

And, guests are encouraged to enjoy the resort’s outdoor ice-skating rink, which is open daily. On Friday, Feb. 4th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 5th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., the resort will host figure skating performances by the Charleston Figure Skating Club. Guests are encouraged to meet and skate with the performers following the show.

For the skiers in your group, Canaan Valley Resort’s Ski Area boasts 47 trails featuring a mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain. The mountain offers a vertical drop of 850 feet accessed by three lifts (one quad and two triples) and a magic carpet at the beginner’s area.

Special overnight lodging packages are available. Guests who stay at Canaan Valley Resort three or more consecutive nights can save twenty percent off the standard rate (black-out dates may apply).

For more information, contact the resort at 1-800-622-4121 or visit the website at www.CanaanResort.com.

