City of Mannington monitoring dam

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are monitoring the Dents Run Water Impoundment as water levels continue to increase.

The dam is located off of Little Dents Run Road.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Mannington, the water levels increased in the dam overnight as a result of the heavy rainfall from the last 48 hours.

Along with the ongoing construction, officials said they are monitoring the dam, spillway, and channel.

At this time, the City of Mannington officials are working in conjunction with the West Virginia DEP Dam Safety, Thrasher Engineering, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the National Weather Service to monitor the situation.

The Facebook post says officials will continue to observe the dam, but it appears to be stable at this time.

