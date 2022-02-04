Dam Under Stress in Mannington

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The rain that we saw on Thursday and Friday created a possible dangerous situation in Mannington.

Early Friday morning Lora Michael, the mayor of Mannington, got a call that could have led to a life threatening scenario.

The Mannington dam was straining under high levels of water.

Officials say they were concerned where all that water about 90 million gallons worth might end up.

Water Superintendent Ted Nice said that he knew there was an issue right when go got to the scene.

“This morning at five we came out and we could actually hear the water going over the spillway, so at that point i contacted the mayor and we enacted our action plan.”

Michael said the issue was made worse because the spillway is undergoing renovations.

“The spillway is not quite finished yet so that creates a situation for us to immediately take notice of.”

Officials say the integrity of the spillway and even the dam itself could have been compromised and if there was more rain, there was the possibility of major flooding and damage to the surrounding area.

After review officials said that everything seems to safe and there aren’t any problems.

