Fairmont Senior outlasts North Marion in turnover-laden battle, 70-60

Marley Washenitz turns it on in second half to reach game-high 30 points
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The battle between No. 1 and No. 2 in Class AAA was a high-intensity, turnover-laden show on the hardwood.

Across both teams, turnovers totaled in the fifties. Neither team was able to find consistent success in points off turnovers.

The third quarter opened up heavier scoring and Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz turned on the jets, scoring 21 of her 30 points in the second half.

Washenitz led the team in scoring, while Meredith Maier (17) and Reagan Blasher (11) posted double-figures.

Olivia Toland led the Huskies with 23 points.

