House Call - Pediatric Hearing Loss Pt. 1

At birth, one in 1,000 children have significant or permanent hearing loss. When mild hearing loss is included, six in 1,000 children are affected. Joining us tonight is Brandy Straface, physician's assistant at UHC ENT and Audiology in Bridgeport, next to UHC.

1). What Causes Pediatric Hearing Loss?

Nerve hearing loss, also called sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL), is permanent. This is caused by genetic factors in half of cases. The other half of cases may be due to infection (such as meningitis or congenital cytomegalovirus, CMV), head trauma, noise trauma, anatomic abnormalities, or certain medications. Sometimes, a cause can’t be identified (idiopathic).

Conductive hearing loss is usually temporary and caused by fluid in the middle ear, or an abnormality of the eardrum or hearing bones. The middle ear is the part behind the eardrum where three tiny bones connect sound from the eardrum to the cochlea, the nerve part of the hearing. The middle ear is the area where ear infections occur. Ear infections can leave fluid in the middle ear after the infection is gone. On the other hand, some children can get fluid in the middle ear when the tube from the nose to the ear (the eustachian tube) does not work well.

Avoiding loud noises and head trauma will prevent hearing loss, and may prevent hearing loss from getting worse.

2). What are the Symptoms to look for concerning pediatric hearing loss?

Some symptoms of pediatric hearing loss include:

Speech and language delay

Not babbling, or babbling has stopped

By 12 months, does not understand simple phrases such as “wave bye-bye” or “clap hands”

By two-years-old, should have 50 words and put two words together

Not turning head in direction of sound

Difficulties in school

3). What Are the Treatment Options?

The earlier that hearing loss is diagnosed, the sooner appropriate treatment can be discussed and implemented to help your child hear and speak as well as possible. To make a diagnosis of hearing loss, different types of tests can be done depending on the age of the child. These include OAE (otoacoustic emission) test, ABR (auditory brainstem response) test, audiogram (standard hearing test), and tympanometry (checks eardrum function). For temporary hearing loss, sometimes a simple visit to your doctor to remove earwax, perform an outpatient ear tube placement, or other medical treatment can correct the hearing loss.

For permanent hearing loss, hearing aids, bone anchored hearing aids, FM systems, and/or cochlear implants may be recommended depending on the type and severity of hearing loss. In addition to an ENT (ear, nose, and throat) specialist, or otolaryngologist, children with permanent hearing loss should be seen by other specialists, including an eye doctor (ophthalmologist) and in some cases, a heart doctor (cardiologist) and a genetics doctor. It is important to also consider speech therapy as soon as a diagnosis is made. If you should have further questions or need to make an appointment, please contact UHC ENT and Audiology at 681-342-3570.

