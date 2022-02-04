Advertisement

House introduces “The Anti-Stereotyping Act”

The purpose of this bill is to prohibit anti-stereotyping in public school training and curriculum.
The West Virginia House of Delegates
The West Virginia House of Delegates
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The purpose of this bill is to prohibit anti-stereotyping in public school training and curriculum.

House Bill 4011 would require schools or school systems to publicly post any personnel training materials related to issues such as nondiscrimination, race or sex.

Instructional materials about those topics would also have to be posted publicly.

The bill would forbid schools from embracing stereotypes based on race, sex, ethnicity, religion or national origin.

HB 4011 says that individuals should not be blamed “for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin.”

The bill says that it does not prohibit discussion or assignments that incorporate the concepts of race and sex for educational purposes.

The lead sponsor of this bill is Chris Pritt (R), Kanawha 36.

It has been referred to the Committee on Education then the Judiciary.

You can view the bill’s introduction here.

