Ike Lee Petty, 22, beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend, of Weston slipped gently into the arm of the Lord on January 31, 2022. He was welcomed with open arms by his paternal grandparents, Isaac Henry Petty and Norma Jean Petty; and one uncle, Edwin Tim Petty. Ike was born on December 13, 1999 at Fort Knox, KY, and blessed the lives of his parents, Kevin Lee Petty and Lisa Marie Furr. Those who knew Ike, even just a little, lost a magnificent light in their lives. His outgoing and ornery nature will be forever remembered by his dad, Kevin Petty, of Radcliff, KY; mom, Lisa Furr and stepdad, Bobby, of Buckhannon Run Rd.; two siblings: Robert Furr and Annie Furr, of Buckhannon Run Rd.; maternal grandparents, Warren and Jeri Hart, of Jane Lew; step-grandmother, Biddie Love, of Buckhannon Run Rd., and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Ike graduated from Lewis County High School in 2018. He was employed with Wal-Mart in Weston before attaining a position as a Driver for Maverick Transportation, LLC. Ike attended Buckhannon Seventh-day Adventist Church and served as junior deacon for a number of years. You would often find him tinkering on his car or strumming on his guitar. He never knew a stranger and loved spending time with friends. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12 – 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor’s Richard Cutright and Daniel Venegas officiating. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ike Lee Petty. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

