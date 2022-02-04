Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 4, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was rainy and brought a chance of flooding to some locations, as over 1.5″ of rain fell in WV, thanks to a moisture-laden cold front from out west. This morning, the National Weather Service still has parts of NCWV under Flood Watches and Warnings until about 11 AM, as the rain and melting snow has created the potential for some flooding. That means you’ll want to take it slow on the roads this morning, and avoid any flooded areas. As of this morning, we’re also under some wintry mix, as temperatures will be close to the freezing point. It’s not until after 10 AM that we start transitioning to light snow, as temperatures dip into the upper-20s and stay there throughout the day. By that time, we’ll likely see about 0.1″ of freezing rain in some areas. This means we could see ice on the roads, making them slippery. Then, throughout the later morning and early-afternoon hours, we transition over to light snow showers. These snow showers last until mid-evening. These snow showers won’t produce much, about 1″ at most. But when combined with the ice, this could create slick roads, so the NWS has the western half of NCWV under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 PM, and the eastern half until 7 PM. Make sure to take it easy on the roads if traveling today.

Overnight, barring a few mountain flurries, most of the snow will be gone, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low-teens. Overall, it will be a cold, calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system out west will keep skies partly clear, with only a few clouds moving in at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-teens to low-20s. In short, it will be cold but dry and sunny tomorrow. Temperatures then rise into the low-40s on Sunday, as warmer air starts flowing into NCWV and skies stay mostly clear. So Sunday will be nice. Most of next week should be okay as well, with highs staying in the upper-30s to low-40s, lows in the 20s, and only a few clouds rolling in at times. It’s not until the end of the week that we could see any precipitation in the area. In short, after seeing wintry mix and snow today, the next several days should bring seasonable, quiet conditions.

Today: Rain/snow mix and sleet will push through during the morning hours, as temperatures hover in the low-30s. Not much ice is expected, with about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of ice expected. By midday, we transition over to light snow showers, as temperatures dip into the upper-20s during the afternoon. These light snow showers last throughout the afternoon and evening, bringing some snow into the area. Not much snow expected, at about 1″ at most. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and light NW winds, with temperatures starting in the low-30s in the morning and turning into the 20s this afternoon. Overall, expect a slick commute this morning and early-afternoon, and cold temperatures throughout the day. High: 33.

Tonight: Snow showers will last until the late-evening hours, before they dissipate overnight. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, with NW winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop into the teens. Overall, it will be a cold night. Low: 15.

Saturday: Conditions will be much better than the past few days, with skies being partly clear, and winds being light. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s, below-average for early-February. Overall, it will be a chilly but okay afternoon. High: 28.

Sunday: It will be a great way to end the weekend, with highs in the seasonable mid-40s, light SSW winds and sunny skies. Definitely go outside if you can. High: 46.

