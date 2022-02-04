Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 4th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! It has been a messy week here in northcentral West Virginia, and in the last 24 hours, we’ve seen plenty of rain and a rain/snow mix that has increased the snowmelt and flood threat across the area. For most of us, it has been just rain that we’ve seen with a slight mix of snow in it. In the lowlands, rainfall totals for the last 24 hours ranged from a little less than an inch to almost 2″. The mountains had substantially less, barely seeing more than ¾” of rain. Currently, we are looking at a Flood Warning issued for our northern countries including the cities of Clarksburg, Fairmont, and Morgantown, as well as some of the higher elevations including Elkins and Snowshoe. This will continue till 9 pm this evening and until rivers and creeks begin to subside. As we go into the weekend, we’ll see some light intermittent snow through the afternoon on Saturday with some accumulations of 1+”, and that snow will likely stay as temperatures drop down into the teens tomorrow morning, with wind chills likely feeling more like 0F to -5F in some area. Snow will end later on Saturday and then on Sunday expect to see a chilly start again, but there will be plenty of sun and we should reach up to the lower 40′s for a high.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Light snow: Low 16

Saturday: Chilly start with light intermittent snow: High 28

Sunday: Chilly start, then sunny and warmer: High 45

Monday: Partly cloudy: High 45

