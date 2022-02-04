Man killed in I-77 hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Florida man was killed Thursday afternoon when a passing driver struck him and left the scene.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic crash on Thursday around 4:41 p.m. at the 18.5 mile marker of I-77 North, according to West Virginia State Police.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and was deceased.

The victim was identified as 20 year old Adel Shaikhutdinov, of Boca Raton, Florida.

Officers said Shaikhutdinov appeared to have pulled to the right shoulder to address a mechanical issue on the trailer he was towing.

While he was on the roadway, officers said a passing motorist struck him and left the scene.

Officers saw a budget rental truck on the right shoulder just past the scene and was later located, inspected, and released.

There are no witnesses or suspects to this incident at this time, according to State Police.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.