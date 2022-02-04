Marvin Roy Davis, 65 of Jumbo, left this life on Thursday, February 3, 2022 of a sudden illness. He was born July 31, 1956 in Buckhannon to the late Roy and Bessie “Ginnie” Howell Davis. Davis is survived by his wife of 42 years, Vicki Postelwait Davis; two grandkids, Katie and Hunter Davis of Hacker Valley; brother, Butch (wife Margie) Davis of Jumbo; sister, Patricia Riffle of Jumbo; his fur-baby, Timmy; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends who will mourn his passing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Keith Davis; and brothers, Jerry, Perry, Raymond, Robert, and Homer Davis. He was a coal miner for almost 46 years and a huge George Jones fan. He was a social butterfly who never knew a stranger. He loved spending time with his grandkids, friends, and family. He would have given anyone the shirt off his back, the last dollar in his wallet, or anything else to be selfless. In the end he always had a sense of humor and was loved by so many. He will always be missed and remembered. Friends may join the family for visitation on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 6-9 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral Services to celebrate Marvin’s life will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Kenny Pritt officiating. Interment will follow in McCoy Cemetery, Webster Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Rosenbaum Family House – WVU Medicine, PO Box 8228, Morgantown, WV 26506 or online at www.rosenbaumfamilyhouse.com. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Davis family.

