Most of NCWV under flood warning

Flooding in NCWV
Flooding in NCWV(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A flood warning is now in effect for most of NCWV until 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Doddridge, Harrison, Pleasants, Ritchie, and Tyler counties are under the flood warning.

According to the National Weather Service, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations are flooding right now.

The following are additional details from the NWS:

  • At 2:41 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate flooding is occurring in the warned areas. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain has fallen in these areas.
  • Flooding is occurring on Middle Island Creek, Duck Creek, the Little Muskingum River, and the West Fork River.
  • Major flooding is occurring on Middle Island Creek near Little.
  • Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarksburg, Marietta, St. Marys, Bridgeport, Williamstown, Shinnston, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Salem, Sistersville, Pennsboro, Belmont, Lumberport, West Union, Anmoore, Enterprise, Newport, Matamoras, West Milford and Lost Creek.

