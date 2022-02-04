Advertisement

Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop

Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed the trays felt heavier than they should have. They dug into the food and found several bags of fentanyl pills buried within it.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona said they found 227,000 fentanyl pills hidden in buffet-style food during a traffic stop on Wednesday near Casa Grande.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a driver on the interstate, noted the driver’s story “wasn’t adding up” and searched the car.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed the trays felt heavier than they should have. They dug into the food and found several bags of fentanyl pills buried within it.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said the 227,000 pills that were seized total “more than what we recovered in all of 2020.”

The driver, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was transported to Davis Medical Center after a frightening crash Thursday on Route 33 in...
Man transported to hospital after Randolph Co. crash
Babydog
“Save All Baby Dogs Act of 2022” proposed in House
Jason Morris
Clarksburg man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography
Bill introduced to hold employers liable if employee dies from vaccine mandate
NCWV Winter Weather Advisory
Flood Watch, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for NCWV

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Attorney: Family ‘flabbergasted’ by killing of Amir Locke
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation
Therapy cow helps seniors with Alzheimer’s, dementia create new memories
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
COVID falling in 49 of 50 states as deaths near 900,000
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
US economy shrugs off omicron, adds 467,000 jobs in January