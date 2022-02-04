Advertisement

Retired sheriff denies allegations by former deputy

A retired West Virginia sheriff has denied allegations by a former deputy that he created a hostile work environment and harassed employees.
(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A retired West Virginia sheriff has denied allegations by a former deputy that he created a hostile work environment and harassed employees.

Former Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens filed a response last week to a lawsuit against him, the Wood County Commission and the sheriff’s department by former Sgt. Della Matheny, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported.

Stephens stepped down Dec. 1 amid the allegations and a vote of no-confidence by members of the Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

The lawsuit accused Stephens of making derogatory and sexist comments about Matheny and another officer, inappropriately touching a female officer and creating a hostile work environment.

The response says Stephens’ employment practices were “conducted in all respects in accordance with state and federal laws, regulations and constitutions.” It denies Matheny was discriminated against and asks for the suit to be dismissed.

The Wood County Commission said in its response that that it did not have oversight of employees in the sheriff’s department and also asked the court to dismiss the suit.

