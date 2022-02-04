Russell Lee Davisson, 51 of Clarksburg, passed away on, Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his residence surrounding by his family. He was born March 12, 1970 in Savannah, GA, son of Dwight Lee and Jacquline “Sue” Riley Davisson of Clarksburg.

Russell was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1988. He was a driver for the Sewer Department for the City of Clarksburg. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working with wood, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved time with his wife, kids and grandkids.

In addition to his parents, Russell is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Lou Dennison Davisson whom he married on July 21, 2001; four children, Zacharie Ryan Davisson and wife Nancy, Fairmont, Kayla Marie Davisson and companion, Chase Maxwell, Megan Hope Davisson and companion, Caleb Smalley, and Hunter Gage Davisson, all of Clarksburg; grandchildren, Rhett, Hattie, Avery, TJ, and Waylon; brother, Michael Davisson, Clarksburg; father-in-law, Robert Dennison and wife Patricia, Buckhannon; mother-in-law, Carole Greaver, Clarksburg; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Russell was preceded in death by a daughter, Breanna Nichole Davisson, maternal grandparents, Jackson and Betty Riley; paternal grandparents, Denzil and Beradine Davisson; one brother, Dwight Lee Davisson, Jr.

Family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home 124 Olen Thomas Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301 on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 2:00-7:00PM. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:00AM with Pastor Jon Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Coplin Cemetery. The family would like to thank WVU Medicine Hospice and Home Health, especially June Jett and Lisa Simmons. Online condolences can be made on www.DavisFuneralHomeWV.com. Davis Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davisson family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Russell Lee Davisson, please visit our floral store.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.