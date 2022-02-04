Supreme Court Justice Jenkins resigns

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins sent a letter of resignation of Gov. Justice on Friday, effective on Sunday.

The reason for the resignation is to return to private practice.

Jenkins was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2018.

Gov. Justice thanked Jenkins for serving in the Court.

“Evan has devoted his entire life to public service and, on behalf of all West Virginians, we thank him,” Gov. Justice said. “It was one of my highest honors to appoint Evan to our Supreme Court in 2018 and, since then, he and his colleagues have restored honor and integrity to our court. I look forward to appointing a new justice who can fill his shoes and carry the torch of honor and integrity well into the future.”

Gov. Justice said that the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will immediately begin the process of filling this vacancy with an appointee to serve as a justice until a new judge can be elected.

Jenkins served in the West Virginia House of Delegates, State Senate, United States House of Representatives, and then on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as Chief Justice.

