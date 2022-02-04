Toney R. “Bob” Perry, 87, formerly of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at a local nursing home, following an extended illness. He was born in Mt. Clare, WV, on May 15, 1934, a son of the late Tony and Catherine Mano Perry. Mr. Perry is survived by one brother, Joe Perry and wife Greta of Barberton, Ohio. In addition to his brother, he is survived by, his nephew, David LeRoy, nephews, Michael Perry, and Steven Perry and wife Rachel; nieces Debbie Huffman and husband Raymond, and Donna Hornacek and husband Tom; great nephew, S.J. Perry, great nieces, Renee’ Huffman, Kayla Hornacek, and Alyssa Perry; sister-in-law, Lorna “Cookie” Perry, and brother-in-law, John Garcia; as well as several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara LeRoy and Flora Mae Garcia; and his brother, John Perry. Mr. Perry was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Munich, Germany for 16 months. He was the manager of O’Neil’s Department store with 20 years of service. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. There will be a private family gathering at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, followed by Catholic Committal Rites at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with Father Reddimasu Kumar presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local church. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

