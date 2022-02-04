Advertisement

Updates on flooding, snow in NCWV

Viewer submitted snow on road
Viewer submitted snow on road(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have seen plenty of rain push through NCWV within the past 48 hours. However, the rain is transitioning to a wintery mix and then to snow. Check below for updates throughout the day on the flooding and snow in NCWV.

City of Mannington on Facebook: 2/4/22 @ 11:00 a.m.

The City of Mannington is monitoring the Dent's Run Water Impoundment that is located off of Little Dents Run Road. ...

Posted by City of Mannington on Friday, February 4, 2022

Weat Virginia 511 on Twitter: 2/4/22 @ 10:37 a.m.

West Virginia 511 on Twitter: 2/4/2022 @ 10:01 a.m.

Viewer submitted photo: 2/4/22 @ 9:30 a.m.

Flooding in NCWV
Flooding in NCWV(WDTV)

WV Emergency Management on Twitter: 2/4/22 @ 8:16 a.m.

WV Emergency Management on Twitter: 2/3/22 @ 8:00 p.m.

