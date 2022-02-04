Updates on flooding, snow in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have seen plenty of rain push through NCWV within the past 48 hours. However, the rain is transitioning to a wintery mix and then to snow. Check below for updates throughout the day on the flooding and snow in NCWV.

City of Mannington on Facebook: 2/4/22 @ 11:00 a.m.

The City of Mannington is monitoring the Dent's Run Water Impoundment that is located off of Little Dents Run Road. ... Posted by City of Mannington on Friday, February 4, 2022

Weat Virginia 511 on Twitter: 2/4/22 @ 10:37 a.m.

Pot hole Roadway on I-79 NB at MM 133.0.

Marion County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) February 4, 2022

West Virginia 511 on Twitter: 2/4/2022 @ 10:01 a.m.

Winter weather and flooding continues to impact travel across West Virginia. For road and traffic conditions visit https://t.co/PfZZG6W1Vk. pic.twitter.com/fK5c7dBQRm — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) February 4, 2022

Viewer submitted photo: 2/4/22 @ 9:30 a.m.

Flooding in NCWV (WDTV)

WV Emergency Management on Twitter: 2/4/22 @ 8:16 a.m.

Friday AM #WV weather update:



-Flood Watch in effect until tonight for:

Ohio River Valley

Eastern mountains

Northern I-79 corridor.



- Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7pm tonight for most of #WV#WVwx pic.twitter.com/K020Zir9Vf — WV Emergency Management (@WVEMD) February 4, 2022

WV Emergency Management on Twitter: 2/3/22 @ 8:00 p.m.

Please...drive slowly, keep your distance from other vehicles and be ready for black ice. #WVwx pic.twitter.com/oMmHefLYcf — WV Emergency Management (@WVEMD) February 4, 2022

