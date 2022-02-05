East Fairmont girl’s basketball pulls out tight victory over Hampshire
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girl’s basketball pulled out a close win over Hampshire, 47-42.
With the win, the girls improve to 11-5 on the season.
The Bees are back on the court this Monday against Buckhannon-Upshur at home, Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
