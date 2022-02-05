Advertisement

East Fairmont girl’s basketball pulls out tight victory over Hampshire

The Bees are back on the court Monday against Buckhannon-Upshur
East Fairmont wins over Hampshire, 47-42
East Fairmont wins over Hampshire, 47-42(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girl’s basketball pulled out a close win over Hampshire, 47-42.

With the win, the girls improve to 11-5 on the season.

The Bees are back on the court this Monday against Buckhannon-Upshur at home, Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle Rt. 20 crash results in multiple, non-serious injuries
City of Mannington monitoring dam
Man killed in I-77 hit-and-run
Dam Under Stress in Mannington
Dam Under Stress in Mannington
Flooding in NCWV
Most of NCWV under flood warning

Latest News

WVU men's basketball falls to Texas Tech 60-53
WVU falls to Texas Tech after going 4 of 32 in the second half
Owen Glass
Bridgeport youth athlete overcoming challenges in football and life
Bridgeport's Marra Johnson signs to Wheeling Swim & Golf
Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson signs with Wheeling swim and golf
Marley Washenitz
Fairmont Senior outlasts North Marion in turnover-laden battle, 70-60