Former WVU athletes create online platform for student athletes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In partnership with VEEPIO Holdings LLC, a company started by former West Virginia University athletes, the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week conference worked to create a new online platform. This would allow HBCU schools and student-athletes across the country to monetize online content.

Former NFL player and co-founder of VEEPIO Najee Goode explained the company was an eCommerce platform that allowed athletes to earn money for their names, images, and likeness. They have already had a partnership with WVU.

The VEEPIO team decided they wanted to expand their brand to another college demographic.

“We have this huge platform. Where we see the biggest opportunity is in collegiate sports and college itself with the things that are created from schools,” Goode said.

By partnering with HBCU Week for this app, Goode said they would help students pave their way to an opportunity that would allow them to use their likeness to earn money.

He added that student-athletes would be able to post content to the platform that they post on other social media sites.

Goode was specifically motivated by the HBCU cause because of his family members and his culture.

“What you see in HBCU communities and the things that have happened to minorities they’re underprivileged. That’s a mistake that happened in the past. I believe we are working to correct,” he said.

This new app created opportunities for national and local advertisements. These would benefit athletes individually as well as schools as a whole.

The app was planned to launch in October 2022 as part of HBCU Week.

