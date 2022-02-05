Multi-vehicle Rt. 20 crash results in multiple, non-serious injuries

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle accident resulted in multiple injuries on Rt. 20 Friday evening.

Upshur County emergency dispatchers tell 5 News the crash happened at 5:52 p.m., and that none of the injuries are serious.

Officials from the City of Buckhannon are advising drivers to avoid the area, according to a Facebook post. The post also says crews were still working to clear the scene at 7:30 p.m.

There is no word from dispatchers or officials on if the scene is clear yet.

The cause of the crash is unknown, though city officials are advising motorists to use “extreme caution while traveling the area,” citing slick roads.

