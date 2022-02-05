WVU falls to Texas Tech after going 4 of 32 in the second half

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Pauly Paulicap came out fired up for the Mountaineers this afternoon to start off what looked like a promising game for the Mountaineers.

Entering halftime up 32-26, the game seemed to be going in WVU’s favor.

After the break, the Mountaineers struggled on the court, going 4-for-32 on field goals in the second half, leading them to 60-53 loss to Texas Tech.

Jalen Bridges led WVU in scoring with 16 points.

WVU continues at home this Tuesday against Iowa State, tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

