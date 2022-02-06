Advertisement

Harrison County Schools Extends Mask Mandate

Mandate extended to March 4th
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Board of Education is extending their mask mandate.

In a press release sent to 5 News they said that the mandate will now extend to March 4th, 2022.

The Board of Education says that “is the only reasonable course of action to accomplish the district’s goal of in-person, 5-days a week instruction.”

They will re-evaluate the mandate on or before March 4th.

Per the West Virginia Department of Education, schools with mask mandates do not have to use contact tracing.

Harrison County is currently red on the DHHR’s county alert map.

