Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 5th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday Everyone!! Well, we are ending the day with a beautiful sky. There was snow for us over the last 24 hours, and some of you got way more than others. The highest snow totals came out of Preston County where Bruceton Mills saw about 6.7″. For everyone else, the totals ranged from 1″- to about 4″. But that will be the last of the snow, at least until later in the week. The snow that is on the ground will remain overnight as our temperatures dive down into the low teens, or even single digits tonight. But that chill will be short-lived as sunny skies will be in the forecast for Sunday with our afternoon temperatures up into the low to mid 40′s. So there will be some melting, and that means as we go into Monday morning, we could see that standing water, refreeze and give us some slick spots on the road. That will also go for Tuesday morning as well. I don’t think we’ll lose all of our snow in the next 48 hours, so that is why you’ll need to be careful in the morning when we’re still seeing temperatures below freezing. But Tuesday will struggle to get out of the mid 30′s. Wednesday will be another nice day with a warm-up to near 50, and then Thursday will be our next chance of seeing any precipitation.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low 11

Sunday: Sunny: High 43

Monday: Chilly and partly cloudy: High 45

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds: High 34

