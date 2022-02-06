Preston County community remembers Private First-Class Zachary Riffle

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Family and friends filled Kingwood Christian Fellowship to remember Private First-Class Zachary Riffle of the U.S. Marine Corps in a memorial service with full military honors.

Visitation was held Saturday and then Sunday before the memorial service.

One of the church leaders that performed the service Pastor Derek Syruws opened the religious part of the memorial with a thank you to all who came.

“To see the love and support for Zachary’s life and the family during this time is so refreshing. We’ve been through a lot the last couple of years. To see the love and support blesses my heart,” he said.

Syruws passed on the mic to Pastor Anthony Favro, who knew Riffle personally.

“There is no presence that I know like Zach had. Let some of that absorb into you and just carry it. Carry him on. Carry that presence on in your lives,” Favro said.

He shared the multi-sport Preston County High School alumnus dedicated his life to others.

Favro asked the crowd to raise their hand if Zach touched their lives, and every hand in the church went up.

“His gift was his presence, and he used that gift for great things. None greater than touching the lives and loving others so deeply. That gift has now become his legacy,” he said.

Riffle started active duty in March 2021. During his time in the Marines, he earned National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service medals.

Following the service, the family gathered for a Riffle’s private burial at the WV National Cemetery.

