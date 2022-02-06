Advertisement

Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement

Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of stolen evidence and a stolen vehicle.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson County Deputies have arrested multiple people who were part of a theft ring.

Deputies pieced together enough evidence to arrest four people who’ve taken part in multiple thefts in southern Jackson County.

Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of stolen evidence and a stolen vehicle. All four are from Kanawha County.

Michael White and Legg are also currently charged with defacing Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s memorial in Charleston.

