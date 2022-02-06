WVU women’s basketball falls in double overtime heartbreaker to Oklahoma

Norman, Okla. (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball traveled to the University of Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.

The game was a ping pong; they switched the lead nine times and tied it up 12 times. WVU scored 19 or more points in three periods.

Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack both fouled out, allowing OU to make their move.

With seven seconds left, the Sooners’ Madi Williams tossed up the game winning basket.

A’riana Gray led the Mountaineers in scoring with 25 points. Kari Niblack earned her first double-double of the season with 12 rebounds and 22 points.

WVU is back on the court this Wednesday at home against Kansas, tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

