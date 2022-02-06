Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball falls in double overtime heartbreaker to Oklahoma

OU comes out on top in final seconds
WVU women's basketball
WVU women's basketball(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Norman, Okla. (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball traveled to the University of Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.

The game was a ping pong; they switched the lead nine times and tied it up 12 times. WVU scored 19 or more points in three periods.

Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack both fouled out, allowing OU to make their move.

With seven seconds left, the Sooners’ Madi Williams tossed up the game winning basket.

A’riana Gray led the Mountaineers in scoring with 25 points. Kari Niblack earned her first double-double of the season with 12 rebounds and 22 points.

WVU is back on the court this Wednesday at home against Kansas, tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle Rt. 20 crash results in multiple, non-serious injuries
Man killed in I-77 hit-and-run
City of Mannington monitoring dam
Dam Under Stress in Mannington
Dam Under Stress in Mannington
Flooding in NCWV
Most of NCWV under flood warning

Latest News

Region III Swim Championships Results
Region III Swim Championships
East Fairmont wins over Hampshire, 47-42
East Fairmont girl’s basketball pulls out tight victory over Hampshire
WVU men's basketball falls to Texas Tech 60-53
WVU falls to Texas Tech after going 4 of 32 in the second half
Owen Glass
Bridgeport youth athlete overcoming challenges in football and life