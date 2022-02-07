5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: Bridgeport AD Mark Jones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s 5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down, Casey Kay sits down with Bridgeport athletic director Mark Jones.

Jones touches on the day to day life of working in administration, doing everything from securing officials to supporting teams from the sidelines.

The AD noted that his favorite part of the job is the students and watching them develop as athletes throughout their time at Bridgeport.

