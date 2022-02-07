Advertisement

Alderson Broaddus football players assist man in diabetic shock

Five AB players came to the rescue last Wednesday
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Last Wednesday, a fan went into diabetic shock during an Alderson Broaddus basketball game.

Five AB football players were in attendance and jumped up to assist in getting the man out of the game and to the trainers and to help as soon as possible.

Garrion Corbin, Jr., Benji Cole, Jabari Adams, Enrico Weathington and Duran Wilder were the five that stepped in, showcasing their character not only as football players, but as people.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
Stolen ambulance leads police on chase
Arrest made following chase involving stolen ambulance
Correctional Officer dies of COVID-19
Kaleb Straley
Mount Clare man arrested on arson charge
Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle Rt. 20 crash results in multiple, non-serious injuries

Latest News

Austin Corley
Lincoln’s Corley signs with Glenville State football
WVU women's basketball
WVU women’s basketball falls in double overtime heartbreaker to Oklahoma
Region III Swim Championships Results
Region III Swim Championships
East Fairmont wins over Hampshire, 47-42
East Fairmont girl’s basketball pulls out tight victory over Hampshire