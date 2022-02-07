Alderson Broaddus football players assist man in diabetic shock

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Last Wednesday, a fan went into diabetic shock during an Alderson Broaddus basketball game.

Five AB football players were in attendance and jumped up to assist in getting the man out of the game and to the trainers and to help as soon as possible.

Garrion Corbin, Jr., Benji Cole, Jabari Adams, Enrico Weathington and Duran Wilder were the five that stepped in, showcasing their character not only as football players, but as people.

