Arrest made following chase involving stolen ambulance

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A person driving a stolen ambulance lead police on a chase through two counties Monday morning.

Officials say the ambulance was stolen from King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.

According to Boyd County 911, Ashland Police spotted the ambulance at around 3:46 a.m. and chased it into Greenup County, where deputies joined the chase.

The driver of the stolen ambulance stopped after about 10 minutes near the Ironton-Russell Bridge.

The person was arrested, officials confirm.

There is no word on any injuries.

The ambulance is still drivable, according to dispatchers.

