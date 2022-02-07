Advertisement

Charles “Chuck” Arddings Brooks

By Master Control
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Charles “Chuck” Arddings Brooks, 54, of Weston and formerly of Webster Spings, passed away in Morgantown on February 1, 2022, while employed with Doss Enterprise.

Chuck was born in Webster Springs on February 10, 1967, a son of the late Arlie “Net” and Anna Jean Clark Brooks.

On February 19, 1993, he married Kathy Jane Lee Brooks and remained united in marriage as one for the past almost 29 years. She will miss him dearly.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his two children: Shane Clutter and companion, Mandy McQuain, of Bulltown and Samantha Davis and husband, David, of Buckhannon; two grandchildren: Reese Ratliff and Kamry Davis; three siblings: Jody Morrison and husband, Richard, of Fairmont, Rella Hamilton, of Ohio, and Herbert Brooks, of Diana; beloved Boston Terrier, Oreo; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Chuck graduated from Webster County High School in 1986. He worked in Maintenance for Jim C. Hamer for 26 years, the Owner of Brooks Auto Repair from 2009-2015, and Maintenance for Doss Enterprises for the last few years. He was a Christian by faith. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and spoiling his grandchildren.

Chuck’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Charles “Chuck” Arddings Brooks. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

