City of Buckhannon confirms demolition of Sweet-a-Licious building

The City of Buckhannon has confirmed that the one-time home of a popular ice cream shop ravaged by flames will soon be no more.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
“Sweet-a-Licious” was a total loss after the October 5th fire, and now the owners of that building and others next to it have decided to tear the structures down.

According to city officials, the demolition is expected to begin this week.

The ‘volunteers in police service” will be helping direct traffic.

South Spring Street will be closed while the buildings are coming down.

According to the City of Buckhannon, the project cost an estimated $167,000 and is expected to take two weeks to complete depending on weather conditions.

