COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional deaths reported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 7, 2022, there are currently 10,700 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,877 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Grant County, a 98-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Jefferson County, a 71-year old female from McDowell County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Roane County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 68-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 58-year old male from Morgan County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Mingo County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Webster County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Nicholas County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 73-year old male from Kanawha County.

As of Sunday, 986 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 215 have been admitted to the ICU and 120 are on ventilators.

18 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four pediatric patients are in the ICU, and four pediatric patients are on a ventilator.

As of this article’s publication, hospital numbers on the DHHR’s website have not been updated to reflect Monday’s numbers.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,909 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,704 cases of Omicron have been reported.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (125), Berkeley (344), Boone (108), Braxton (23), Brooke (36), Cabell (651), Calhoun (45), Clay (53), Doddridge (38), Fayette (513), Gilmer (52), Grant (57), Greenbrier (302), Hampshire (111), Hancock (61), Hardy (72), Harrison (445), Jackson (55), Jefferson (176), Kanawha (1,261), Lewis (66), Lincoln (160), Logan (238), Marion (323), Marshall (141), Mason (214), McDowell (193), Mercer (546), Mineral (138), Mingo (219), Monongalia (427), Monroe (152), Morgan (58), Nicholas (164), Ohio (106), Pendleton (35), Pleasants (19), Pocahontas (35), Preston (157), Putnam (413), Raleigh (650), Randolph (142), Ritchie (60), Roane (64), Summers (97), Taylor (121), Tucker (46), Tyler (43), Upshur (200), Wayne (275), Webster (39), Wetzel (90), Wirt (19), Wood (359), Wyoming (163). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

