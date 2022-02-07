Jerry Richard Bush, 79 of Webster Springs passed away February 4, 2022. Jerry was born November 20, 1942 in Bergoo and was the son of the late James and Velma Deel Bush. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Franklin, Jackie and Jim Bush.

Jerry was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was a retired electrician from the coal mines; he was also an avid fisherman and bowler.

Surviving are his children; Joyce “Cansler” Bush and Jeremy Bush and his wife Donna; five grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Donnie Bush and his wife Nina, Robert Bush, Charlie Bush and his wife Cathy and Larry Joe Bush; sisters, Edna Wilson, Joann Meadows and husband Jerry and Dinah Rhodes (Lynall); former wife and mother of his children, Margie Jordan and also many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Friends may join the family for visitation 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bush family.

