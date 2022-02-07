Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 7, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a quiet weekend, today will bring more calm, seasonable conditions, as a patch of dry, stable air pushes into NCWV today. This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overnight into tomorrow morning, a weak cold front from out west brings clouds into the area, with a small chance of snow showers in the mountains. Not much snow is expected, however. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s, and light westerly winds of 5-10 mph will make those temperatures feel lower. Overall, it will be a seasonable afternoon and evening. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be light, and because of cooler air left behind by the cold front, temperatures will be in the upper-30s. In short, expect a cool, but otherwise okay, afternoon. Towards the latter half of the week, weak disturbances will bring clouds into NCWV, leading to partly cloudy conditions. We’ll also see a slight chance of rain and snow showers, but for the most part, we should stay dry. Temperatures will also stay seasonable, with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the upper-20s throughout the week. It isn’t until the weekend that we see a strong enough cold front to produce more rain and snow showers in the area, although that could change. In short, today will bring a few clouds and be nice, tomorrow will be sunny, and the rest of the week will be mostly quiet and mild.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with a few clouds coming from the south and west. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, a nice afternoon. High: 47.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few light snow showers and flurries likely, especially in the mountains. Not much snow (<1″) expected, however. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s, and they will feel cooler because of light westerly winds. Overall, expect a cool night, with some light snow possible. Low: 21.

Tuesday: Any leftover precipitation should be gone by late-morning, leaving mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, it will be a cool, but otherwise nice, afternoon. High: 37.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, thanks to a weak disturbance from a system up north. We should stay mostly dry, however. Winds will come from the SW at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the 40s. Overall, a cloudy but calm afternoon. High: 50.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.