Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 7th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! What a gorgeous day this turned into. We did start very chilly this morning, with many of us in the single digits, but most of us got into the 40′s if not the upper 40′s. Sutton, reach 50 with plenty of sunshine to spread around. This upcoming week will be relatively quiet, but we do have a few systems, clipper systems that will bring us some clouds, snow, and rain, at different points of the week. Tomorrow we won’t be as warm as today, only into the upper 30′s, but we will see some clouds as our first, and weakest, Alberta Clipper moves through. Then a nice warm day on Wednesday for many of us. Thursday will be our second clipper system that will bring some morning snow along with it. Another nice day on Friday, then showers and clouds for Saturday. If you’re planning on getting outside on Sunday for the big game and tossing the football around, then expect it to be the chilliest day, with highs only in the lower 30′s, but nice skies as well.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds, possible light flurries: Low 21

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds and cool: High 38

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild: High 52

Thursday: AM snow showers: High 42

