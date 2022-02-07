Lincoln’s Corley signs with Glenville State football

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After narrowing down to two local Division II colleges, Lincoln’s Austin Corley is headed to Glenville State.

Corley has a history with some of the coaches on the Pioneer staff, having attended camps and other opportunities in the past. These relationships ultimately aided in his decision to join the Pioneers next year.

Corley will suit up for GSC’s defensive line.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.