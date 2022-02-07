Marion Co. man arrested for allegedly traveling to Webster Co. for relations with minor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man was arrested on Sunday after officers said he traveled to Webster County to engage in sexual relations with what he thought to be a 15-year-old.

In the days lead up to and the day of February 6, 2022, Robert Burkett, 24, of Barrackville, actively solicited what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for illegal acts using the internet, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Burkett traveled from Marion County to Webster County to meet a girl there, and officers were able to locate him in Webster Springs.

In a post-Miranda statement, Burkett said he was talking an officer that he thought to be 15-year-old girl, traveled to Webster Springs to meet her, and messaged her about sexual matters.

Officers also said Burkett was actively messaging the girl that he had arrived.

Burkett has been charged with traveling to engage in sex with a minor and solicitation of a minor via a computer and is being held at Central Regional Jail.

