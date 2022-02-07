Marion County announces indictments
Marion County has announced dozens of people that have been indicted by the Marion County Grand Jury.
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County has announced dozens of people that have been indicted by the Marion County Grand Jury.
An indictment is a formal charge or accusation of a crime.
The following people were indicted by the Marion County Grand Jury with their charges listed:
- Larry N. Barner, 44, of Fairmont
- Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)
- Kenneth B. Jackson, 29, of Detroit
- Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) within 1,000 feet of a school
- Possession and/or Delivery of Fentanyl (Less than one gram)
- Burglary
- Possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of Fentanyl
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Clonazepam)
- Edward Robinson, 23
- Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Offenses
- Delivery of Fentanyl (More than 1 Gram but Less than 5 Grams)
- Delivery of Fentanyl (More than 1 Gram but Less than 5 Grams)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Crack)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)
- Unlawful Manufacture, Delivery, Transport into State, or Possession of Fentanyl (More than 5 Grams)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (MDMA)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)
- Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Jayla J. King, 22, of Fairmont
- Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance
- Possession with the Intent to Deliver Crack
- Possession w/Intent to Deliver Cocaine
- Possession w/Intent to Deliver MDMA
- Possession w/Intent to Deliver Marijuana
- Conspiracy to Commit Felony Drug Laws
- Possession or Delivery of Five Grams or More of Fentanyl
- Floyd L. Jones, 37, of Bridgeport
- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) within One Thousand Feet of a School
- 4 counts Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl (Less than 1 Gram)
- 2 counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
- Joseph D. Thomas, 30, of Fairmont
- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) within One Thousand Feet of a School
- Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl More Than 1 Gram But Less Than 5 Grams
- Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl Less than One Gram
- Possession or Delivery of Five Grams or More of Fentanyl
- Use or Presentment of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm By a Prohibited Person
- Dewayne A. Bussey, 36, of Fairmont
- 2 counts of Burglary
- 2 counts of Third or Subsequent Offense Domestic Battery
- Richard Workman, 43
- Entry of a building other than a dwelling
- Earl P. Powell, 23, of Detroit
- Possession or Delivery of Five Grams or More of Fentanyl
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl & Heroin)
- Devin I. Williams, 26, of Fairmont
- Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Jacqueline Ganaway, 34, of Fairmont
- Embezzlement
- Darrell Pettway, 32, of Detroit
- Fleeing in a Vehicle with Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
- Jamie Lipscomb, 45, of Parkersburg
- Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms; Person Prohibited from Carrying a Concealed Firearm
- Chevy Ramsey, 42, of Idamay
- Burglary
- Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms
- Ronald Tucker, 39, of Fairmont
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Lee Cottrill, 30, of Fairmont
- Forgery
- Uttering
- Brian M. Stewart, 35, of Mannington
- Sexual Abuse 1st Degree
- Benjamin Semeyn, 44
- Failure to Register or Provide Notice of Registration Changes, Second or Subsequent Offense
- Brandon L. Cottrell, 21, of Fairmont
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
- Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of A Felony
- Persons Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm
- Person Prohibited from Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Ricky Swiger, 41, of Lumberport
- Possession with Intent to Deliver A (Methamphetamine)
- Persons Prohibited in Possession of Firearm (x2)
- Persons Prohibited in Possession of Concealed Firearm (x2)
- Heather Paugh, 31, of Nutter Fort
- Forgery of a Public Record (x5)
- Justin Trotto, 34, of Fairmont
- Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
- Possession w/Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine)
- Conspiracy to Commit A Felony Controlled Substance Offense
- Joshua M. Slater, 37, of Mannington
- Breaking and Entering
- Amanda J. Knight, 41, of Lumberport
- Escape
- Ken Buckley, 40, of Detroit
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)
- Conspiracy to Commit Felony
- Controlled Substance Offenses x2
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) x2
- Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl More than One Gram But Less Than Five Grams
- Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl Less Than One Gram
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl
- Marlon Love, 44, of Detroit
- 2 counts Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Offenses
- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
- Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl More than One Gram But Less Than Five Grams
- Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl Less Than One Gram
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, (Fentanyl)
- David M. Jarvis, 42
- Attempted Burglary
- Threats of Terrorist Acts
- Use or Presentment of a Firearm In the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm By A Prohibited Person
There was also one sealed indictment, with charges consisting of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl) within 1,000 feet of a school, and three counts of possession or delivery of fentanyl (less than one gram).
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.