Marion County announces indictments

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County has announced dozens of people that have been indicted by the Marion County Grand Jury.

An indictment is a formal charge or accusation of a crime.

The following people were indicted by the Marion County Grand Jury with their charges listed:

Larry N. Barner, 44, of Fairmont Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

Kenneth B. Jackson, 29, of Detroit Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) within 1,000 feet of a school Possession and/or Delivery of Fentanyl (Less than one gram) Burglary Possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of Fentanyl Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Clonazepam)

Edward Robinson, 23 Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Offenses Delivery of Fentanyl (More than 1 Gram but Less than 5 Grams) Delivery of Fentanyl (More than 1 Gram but Less than 5 Grams) Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Crack) Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) Unlawful Manufacture, Delivery, Transport into State, or Possession of Fentanyl (More than 5 Grams) Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (MDMA) Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Jayla J. King, 22, of Fairmont Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Possession with the Intent to Deliver Crack Possession w/Intent to Deliver Cocaine Possession w/Intent to Deliver MDMA Possession w/Intent to Deliver Marijuana Conspiracy to Commit Felony Drug Laws Possession or Delivery of Five Grams or More of Fentanyl

Floyd L. Jones, 37, of Bridgeport 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) within One Thousand Feet of a School 4 counts Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl (Less than 1 Gram) 2 counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Joseph D. Thomas, 30, of Fairmont 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) within One Thousand Feet of a School Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl More Than 1 Gram But Less Than 5 Grams Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl Less than One Gram Possession or Delivery of Five Grams or More of Fentanyl Use or Presentment of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm By a Prohibited Person

Dewayne A. Bussey, 36, of Fairmont 2 counts of Burglary 2 counts of Third or Subsequent Offense Domestic Battery

Richard Workman, 43 Entry of a building other than a dwelling

Earl P. Powell, 23, of Detroit Possession or Delivery of Five Grams or More of Fentanyl Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl & Heroin)

Devin I. Williams, 26, of Fairmont Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury

Jacqueline Ganaway, 34, of Fairmont Embezzlement

Darrell Pettway, 32, of Detroit Fleeing in a Vehicle with Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others

Jamie Lipscomb, 45, of Parkersburg Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms; Person Prohibited from Carrying a Concealed Firearm

Chevy Ramsey, 42, of Idamay Burglary Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

Ronald Tucker, 39, of Fairmont Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Lee Cottrill, 30, of Fairmont Forgery Uttering

Brian M. Stewart, 35, of Mannington Sexual Abuse 1st Degree

Benjamin Semeyn, 44 Failure to Register or Provide Notice of Registration Changes, Second or Subsequent Offense

Brandon L. Cottrell, 21, of Fairmont Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of A Felony Persons Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm Person Prohibited from Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Ricky Swiger, 41, of Lumberport Possession with Intent to Deliver A (Methamphetamine) Persons Prohibited in Possession of Firearm (x2) Persons Prohibited in Possession of Concealed Firearm (x2)

Heather Paugh, 31, of Nutter Fort Forgery of a Public Record (x5)

Justin Trotto, 34, of Fairmont Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person Possession w/Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine) Conspiracy to Commit A Felony Controlled Substance Offense

Joshua M. Slater, 37, of Mannington Breaking and Entering

Amanda J. Knight, 41, of Lumberport Escape

Ken Buckley, 40, of Detroit Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin) Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Offenses x2 Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) x2 Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl More than One Gram But Less Than Five Grams Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl Less Than One Gram Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl

Marlon Love, 44, of Detroit 2 counts Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Offenses 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl More than One Gram But Less Than Five Grams Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl Less Than One Gram Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, (Fentanyl)

David M. Jarvis, 42 Attempted Burglary Threats of Terrorist Acts Use or Presentment of a Firearm In the Commission of a Felony Possession of a Firearm By A Prohibited Person



There was also one sealed indictment, with charges consisting of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl) within 1,000 feet of a school, and three counts of possession or delivery of fentanyl (less than one gram).

