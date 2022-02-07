Advertisement

Marion County announces indictments

Marion County has announced dozens of people that have been indicted by the Marion County Grand Jury.
Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County has announced dozens of people that have been indicted by the Marion County Grand Jury.

An indictment is a formal charge or accusation of a crime.

The following people were indicted by the Marion County Grand Jury with their charges listed:

  • Larry N. Barner, 44, of Fairmont
    • Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)
  • Kenneth B. Jackson, 29, of Detroit
    • Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) within 1,000 feet of a school
    • Possession and/or Delivery of Fentanyl (Less than one gram)
    • Burglary
    • Possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of Fentanyl
    • Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Clonazepam)
  • Edward Robinson, 23
    • Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Offenses
    • Delivery of Fentanyl (More than 1 Gram but Less than 5 Grams)
    • Delivery of Fentanyl (More than 1 Gram but Less than 5 Grams)
    • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Crack)
    • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)
    • Unlawful Manufacture, Delivery, Transport into State, or Possession of Fentanyl (More than 5 Grams)
    • Possession with  Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (MDMA)
    • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)
    • Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Jayla J. King, 22, of Fairmont
    • Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance
    • Possession with the Intent to Deliver Crack
    • Possession w/Intent to Deliver Cocaine
    • Possession w/Intent to Deliver MDMA
    • Possession w/Intent to Deliver Marijuana
    • Conspiracy to Commit Felony Drug Laws
    • Possession or Delivery of Five Grams or More of Fentanyl
  • Floyd L. Jones, 37, of Bridgeport
    • 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) within One Thousand Feet of a School
    • 4 counts Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl (Less than 1 Gram)
    • 2 counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
  • Joseph D. Thomas, 30, of Fairmont
    • 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) within One Thousand Feet of a School
    • Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl More Than 1 Gram But Less Than 5 Grams
    • Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl Less than One Gram
    • Possession or Delivery of Five Grams or More of Fentanyl
    • Use or Presentment of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
    • 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm By a Prohibited Person
  • Dewayne A. Bussey, 36, of Fairmont
    • 2 counts of Burglary
    • 2 counts of Third or Subsequent Offense Domestic Battery
  • Richard Workman, 43
    • Entry of a building other than a dwelling
  • Earl P. Powell, 23, of Detroit
    • Possession or Delivery of Five Grams or More of Fentanyl
    • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl & Heroin)
  • Devin I. Williams, 26, of Fairmont
    • Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury
  • Jacqueline Ganaway, 34, of Fairmont
    • Embezzlement
  • Darrell Pettway, 32, of Detroit
    • Fleeing in a Vehicle with Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
  • Jamie Lipscomb, 45, of Parkersburg
    • Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms; Person Prohibited from Carrying a Concealed Firearm
  • Chevy Ramsey, 42, of Idamay
    • Burglary
    • Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms
  • Ronald Tucker, 39, of Fairmont
    • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
  • Lee Cottrill, 30, of Fairmont
    • Forgery
    • Uttering
  • Brian M. Stewart, 35, of Mannington
    • Sexual Abuse 1st Degree
  • Benjamin Semeyn, 44
    • Failure to Register or Provide Notice of Registration Changes, Second or Subsequent Offense
  • Brandon L. Cottrell, 21, of Fairmont
    • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
    • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
    • Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of A Felony
    • Persons Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm
    • Person Prohibited from Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Ricky Swiger, 41, of Lumberport
    • Possession with Intent to Deliver A (Methamphetamine)
    • Persons Prohibited in Possession of Firearm (x2)
    • Persons Prohibited in Possession of Concealed Firearm (x2)
  • Heather Paugh, 31, of Nutter Fort
    • Forgery of a Public Record (x5)
  • Justin Trotto, 34, of Fairmont
    • Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
    • Possession w/Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine)
    • Conspiracy to Commit A Felony Controlled Substance Offense
  • Joshua M. Slater, 37, of Mannington
    • Breaking and Entering
  • Amanda J. Knight, 41, of Lumberport
    • Escape
  • Ken Buckley, 40, of Detroit
    • Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)
    • Conspiracy to Commit Felony
    • Controlled Substance Offenses x2
    • Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) x2
    • Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl More than One Gram But Less Than Five Grams
    • Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl Less Than One Gram
    • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl
  • Marlon Love, 44, of Detroit
    • 2 counts Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Offenses
    • 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
    • Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl More than One Gram But Less Than Five Grams
    • Possession or Delivery of Fentanyl Less Than One Gram
    • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, (Fentanyl)
  • David M. Jarvis, 42
    • Attempted Burglary
    • Threats of Terrorist Acts
    • Use or Presentment of a Firearm In the Commission of a Felony
    • Possession of a Firearm By A Prohibited Person

There was also one sealed indictment, with charges consisting of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl) within 1,000 feet of a school, and three counts of possession or delivery of fentanyl (less than one gram).

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
Stolen ambulance leads police on chase
Arrest made following chase involving stolen ambulance
Correctional Officer dies of COVID-19
Kaleb Straley
Mount Clare man arrested on arson charge
Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle Rt. 20 crash results in multiple, non-serious injuries

Latest News

Three people arrested after 2-year-old allegedly suffered fentanyl poisoning
Three people arrested after 2-year-old allegedly suffered fentanyl poisoning
West Virginia State to install opioid overdose rescue kits
West Virginia State to install opioid overdose rescue kits
Walgreens offering free N-95 masks
Walgreens offering free N-95 masks
Nearly five years after Menards announced to be on way to city, a “sign” things may be a go...
Nearly five years after Menards announced to be on way to city, a “sign” things may be a go appears
COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional deaths reported
COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional deaths reported