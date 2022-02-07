Advertisement

Moats named to temporary seat on West Virginia Supreme Court

Judge Alan D. Moats (right) has been appointed to a temporary seat on the West Virginia Supreme...
Judge Alan D. Moats (right) has been appointed to a temporary seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court after the resignation of Justice Evan Jenkins.(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A circuit judge has been appointed to a temporary seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court after the resignation of Justice Evan Jenkins.

Chief Justice John Hutchison on Monday appointed Alan D. Moats to the high court. Moats has served in the judicial circuit covering Barbour and Taylor counties since 1997.

Moats will serve on the Supreme Court until Gov. Jim Justice appoints someone to the seat. That person then would serve until a election can be held for the remainder of Jenkins’ term through 2024.

Jenkins announced Friday that he is resigning to return to private law practice.

Jenkins was appointed and then elected to the seat of retired Justice Robin Davis following the Supreme Court’s 2018 impeachment scandal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
Stolen ambulance leads police on chase
Arrest made following chase involving stolen ambulance
Correctional Officer dies of COVID-19
Kaleb Straley
Mount Clare man arrested on arson charge
Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle Rt. 20 crash results in multiple, non-serious injuries

Latest News

Robert Burkett
Marion Co. man arrested for allegedly traveling to Webster Co. for relations with minor
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Helene Wodzinski (Left), Emery Cutlip (Middle), Brittany Wodzinski (Right)
Three people arrested after 2-year-old allegedly suffered fentanyl poisoning